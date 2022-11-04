Newswise — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday released its long-awaited updated Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) and its members – who are experts in pain medicine and have led the way in addressing the nation’s opioid epidemic – are pleased the new updated guidelines address the unintended consequences of the previous guidelines, enabling pain specialists more latitude to safely treat their patients.

David Dickerson, M.D., pain medicine specialist and chair of ASA’s Committee on Pain Medicine, is available for interviews on the updated guidelines and can discuss: