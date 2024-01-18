The 2024 Drug Price and Affordability Landscape

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 24, via Zoom, featuring Gerard Anderson, PhD and Mariana P. Socal, MD, PhD, who will discuss drug prices, access, and affordability in the U.S. In just one year, prices for more than 4,200 prescription drugs increased, on average, by 15.2%.

Topics will include:

The Biden administration’s plan to exercise march-in rights (a funding agency’s power to intervene) on taxpayer-funded drugs.

Where Medicare drug price negotiations stand.

How the recent spate of pharmacy closures will affect consumers.

New advice/rules for pharmacy benefits in 2024.

The recent FDA ruling on drug imports from Canada.

Experts:

Gerard Anderson , PhD, professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, PhD, professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Mariana P. Socal, MD, PhD, associate scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

