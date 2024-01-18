The 2024 Drug Price and Affordability Landscape

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health will host an expert briefing for the media from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, January 24, via Zoom, featuring Gerard Anderson, PhD and Mariana P. Socal, MD, PhD, who will discuss drug prices, access, and affordability in the U.S. In just one year, prices for more than 4,200 prescription drugs increased, on average, by 15.2%.

Topics will include:

 

 Experts:

 

  • Gerard Anderson, PhD, professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • Mariana P. Socal, MD, PhD, associate scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Registration required: Please register here by 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday, January 24, to receive the Zoom link and password. Questions may be submitted via the registration form or via chat during the briefing.

### 

Resources:

