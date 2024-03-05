Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (March 5, 2024) — The 2024 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting will take place March 8-12 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego. The meeting will feature more than 300 educational sessions with more than 1,600 speakers discussing the latest research on skin, hair and nails.

The following news releases offer information from some of the noteworthy topics presented at the meeting:

Is Your Margarita Giving You a Rash?

New Treatments for HIV and Other STIs Provide Hope for Better Quality of Life

Military Members More at Risk for Melanoma

Media who meet the Academy’s Press Guidelines and would like to attend the 2024 AAD Annual Meeting must register on-site at the press office, located in Room 27A of the San Diego Convention Center, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, March 8, or 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, through Monday, March 11. The Press Office is not open on Tuesday, March 12.

# # #

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.