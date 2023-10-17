Halloween costumes reflect cultural questions and worries, according to Libby Tucker, a folklorist and professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

“On Halloween, many American children and adults enjoy wearing costumes. For folklorists like me, the material culture of Halloween is an important component of the festival,” said Tucker. “The types of costumes that are sold in stores such as Spirit Halloween express cultural questions and worries.”

This year's costumes include an array of Venetian plague doctor masks, reflecting people's awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic. Costumes related to movies such as Trick r Treat and Barbie show how much the media influences people's perception. During the "great clown panic" of 2016, clown masks and outfits caused enormous concern.

“It will be interesting to see what kids will wear this year, in the midst of worries about our government and wars overseas,” said Tucker.