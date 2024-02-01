Newswise — DURHAM, N.H.–Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love is in the air. Will Cupid’s arrow target true love, or will it miss the mark? Cherub or not, experts at the University of New Hampshire share valuable insights into what it takes to build a healthy romantic relationship, in person or online, at any age. They can comment on challenges facing young adults, those dating in their golden years and even navigating romance in the age of technology.

Tyler Jamison, associate professor of human development and family studies

Jamison is a family and relationship expert who writes and presents about her research which explores the well-being of young adult couples and families. Her research specifically focuses on how individuals learn and grow through their romantic relationships to develop healthier, more authentic partnerships. She can comment on realistic expectations, living together and the non-romantic parts of even the strongest relationships. She is a frequent contributor to Psychology Today through her relationship blog Assembly Required covering topics like how great relationships are formed, not found; the value of leaving a relationship that isn’t thriving; and what is empowering and positive about being single.

Lauren Harris, assistant professor of human development and family studies

Harris’s most recent research explores experiences of older adults who are meeting and dating potential romantic partners later in life. The Golden Bachelor is not the only one breaking down stereotypes that seniors are not interested in dating. Harris’s work investigates how gender and age as well as factors such as caregiving, family, COVID, finances, sexuality and dating norms shape older adults’ experiences with singlehood and dating, including online dating. Harris’s other research interests center on romantic relationships, early stages of family formation, gender, aging and the life course.

Marissa Mosley, assistant professor of human development and family studies

Mosley’s research focuses on technology and how it can enhance or hinder relationships. She can talk about online dating, catfishing, phubbing and other problematic cell phone use. Her focus is how technology can impact relationships, for better or worse, and speaking to risk and protective factors. She is also a marriage and family therapist and can speak to the efficacy of couples therapy and ways to enhance relationships and family dynamics. Her recent work explores the role of phubbing – paying more attention to a cell phone than a partner – and how that can affect both partners.