Newswise — Arizona State University (ASU) and the Marconi Society are launching a first-of-its-kind Digital Inclusion Leadership Certificate to provide a foundational understanding of the technology, policy and digital inclusion essentials needed to create true digital equity. This program begins on September 18 and is now open for enrollment.

“As billions of dollars in federal and state funding become available, the US faces a critical shortage of people who understand the interdisciplinary issues associated with broadband access, affordability, and adoption,” said Karen Mossberger, Director of ASU’s Center on Technology, Data, and Society. “This program prepares leaders with the tools they need to ensure full participation in our digital world.”

The Digital Inclusion Leadership Certificate is the country’s first professional certificate to educate individuals and teams in government, as well as in nonprofits and other anchor institutions – such as libraries, housing authorities, and healthcare organizations – who are working with historically marginalized populations that lack broadband and the opportunities it delivers.

“Digital equity demands a team effort that integrates technology, policy, and grassroots digital inclusion,” said Vint Cerf, recent Chair of the Marconi Society and a featured expert in the curriculum. “The Marconi Society and ASU have assembled a “dream team” of over 50 experts to equip those working in this new field with the fundamentals they need for success.”

Program participants will learn from some of the most prestigious people in the field, including:

Vint Cerf, Chief Internet Evangelist, Google

Kathryn de Wit, Project Director, Broadband Access Initiative, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Larry Irving, President and CEO, the Irving Group (formerly assistant secretary of US Department of Commerce, NTIA)

Chris Lewis, President and CEO, Public Knowledge

Milo Medin, Distinguished Engineer, Schmidt Futures

Traci Morris, Executive Director, American Indian Policy Institute, ASU

Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA)

John Windhausen, Executive Director, Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband (SHLB) Coalition

"As unprecedented digital equity funding is flowing now, we are also looking to the future. How can we create robust digital inclusion ecosystems?” said Angela Siefer of NDIA. “Programs like the Digital Inclusion Leadership Certificate will help build the digital inclusion field and the expertise we need to continue moving forward.”

