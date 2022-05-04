You can find nurses in more places than ever before. Experts from the Johns Hopkins community are coming together to talk about meeting the health care needs of people where they are, in their real lives.
Join the Facebook Live discussion, May 11, 2:15pm, EST.
Panelists include:
Sarah L. Szanton
Dean, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Craig Pollack
Endowed Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Catherine Ling
Associate Professor, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Mirni Kim
Director of Nursing, PocketRN
Christina Marea
Assistant Professor, Georgetown University
Katie Phillips
Medical Director, Esperanza Center Health Clinic of Baltimore
Wednesday May 11, 2022
2:15pm EST