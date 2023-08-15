Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – When Catherine Harvey mentioned her chronic pain to a friend, they recommended she go to Kit Lee, MD, a family medicine physician at Loyola Medicine, for acupuncture treatments. Harvey was already familiar with acupuncture as a mode of treatment for chronic pain and knew it was an option for her ankle pain. There was only one problem. "I'm terrified of needles," Harvey said. "To think that there's more than one you're going to put in? Oh no."

Acupuncture is a process in which very thin needles are painlessly inserted through the skin at strategic points on the body. This stimulates the nerves, muscles and connective tissue, boosting the body's immune response. Kit Lee, MD, is one of three family medicine physicians at Loyola certified in acupuncture, along with Aaron J. Michelfelder, MD, chair of family medicine, and Haemi Choi, MD, from the department of family medicine and sports medicine. Lee specializes in integrative medicine, an evidence-based approach to treating the whole person that integrates conventional approaches and complementary therapies, including acupuncture. She views it as a particularly helpful option for patients with chronic health conditions: "there are some conditions where we've sort of reached the limits of what Western medicine can do. It's always nice to have a complementary technique to bring to bear. Even with the things that we do in traditional medicine, to look at something differently or have a non-pharmacologic option is nice."

Such was the case for Harvey, who had already seen doctors for her ankle pain and was diagnosed with arthritis. After six years, during which she tried treatments such as massage therapy and wearing a brace, her condition worsened to the point where she couldn't put weight on her ankle. The pain was so great she was willing to overcome her fear of needles if it meant relief. She made an appointment to see Dr. Lee, who immediately put her at ease. "The orientation lasted maybe an hour because I had so many questions," she said. "Dr. Lee listens to what you're saying, even if it's not directly related to the acupuncture treatment. She addresses issues and shares information with you."

A typical session usually lasts about an hour. After the treating physician positions the needles, she hooks them up to a machine that gives a small stimulus. Then a heat lamp is turned on, relaxing music fills the room and a timer is set for when the session is completed. Then they re-enter the room, turn the lights up a little, and gently remove the needles one by one. "The patient doesn't even feel it," said Dr. Michelfelder. Then the physician double checks everywhere needles were placed to be sure they were all removed. Sometimes needles can be intentionally left in for days to weeks with medical tape over them to make the treatments stronger.

Nine years later, Harvey has continued her acupuncture treatment and found it has made an enormous difference. "Before an appointment I'm hobbling along," she said. "But after I feel like I can climb Machu Picchu, can walk the Great Wall of China."

The most common conditions for which people seek acupuncture are chronic pain, particularly lower back pain, neck pain and knee pain. The three acupuncture physicians at Loyola all practice family medicine, a discipline that overlaps well with the holistic approach of acupuncture, according to Dr. Michelfelder. In 2022, he authored an editorial about acupuncture published in the journal Family Medicine that outlines these overlapping principles and offers an expanded definition of what family medicine means: "acupuncture clinicians are one example of professionals who should be included when we think 'family medicine.'”A large barrier to receiving acupuncture has been lack of insurance coverage, although this has improved after Medicare began covering acupuncture for lower back pain in 2020. In recent years, several commercial insurance companies followed suit. Another barrier can be misconceptions around the practice of acupuncture, particularly involving the amount of training acupuncturists receive. "Some people feel that acupuncturists, particularly those who are not physicians, may not be as well trained," said Dr. Michelfelder. "But in Illinois, they have either a master's degree or a doctorate degree. Our licensed acupuncturists are excellent, and so are our physician acupuncturists."

Harvey encourages anyone considering acupuncture to try it. "You just need to bite that bullet about being afraid of needles. There is no pain, no discomfort. Dr. Lee tells you what she's doing and why she's doing it." she said. Acupuncture has made a huge difference in Harvey's life and the lives of other patients. "One of the things my primary care physician always asks me is if I'm still seeing my acupuncturist," Harvey said. "When I tell her yes, she says: 'never stop.'"

Click this link to download video of Kit Lee, MD, providing acupuncture treatment to Catherine Harvey.

