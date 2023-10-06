Newswise — Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is pleased to announce that it has received a one-year provisional accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as an accredited provider of Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD).

Organizations receiving this designation demonstrates excellence in leadership, innovation and quality outcomes to meet the needs of learners, while serving as exemplars that offer best practice models for others in the field of continuing nursing education.

An organization that is accredited by ANCC demonstrates that its professional development programming adheres to evidence-based standards that challenge organizations to continually improve and advance the professional practice of nurses to achieve performance, patient and system goals. The accreditation program recognizes the importance of high-quality nursing continuing professional development, interprofessional continuing education, and transition to practice programs. Around the world, ANCC-accredited organizations provide nurses with the knowledge and skills to help improve care and patient outcomes.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the prestigious American Nurses Credentialing Center accreditation, which recognizes the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing’s commitment to providing the highest quality of continuing education and nursing professional development to empower nurses to improve patient care outcomes,” said Louise Buie, Ed.D., assistant dean of executive and continuing education and academic-practice partnerships, FAU Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing. “Our outstanding faculty and staff have once again proven their dedication to champion activities and programs that drive change to inspire, enhance and enable lifelong learners to advance nursing practice.”

Award applications are accepted three times a year and organizations that apply are evaluated with rigor through a peer-review process by ANCC Accreditation Appraisers who subsequently submit a report to the Commission on Accreditation (COA) for final decision.

ANCC accreditation is a voluntary, peer review process intended to strengthen and sustain the quality and integrity of continuing nursing education, making it worthy of public confidence. Accrediting organizations, like ANCC, assess providers of continuing nursing education to ensure they meet rigorous global standards established by ANCC.

FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing enrolls more than 1,370 students in its four nursing degree programs on the Boca Raton, Davie and Harbor Branch campuses and is instrumental in addressing the critical shortage of nurses with its four tracks of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs. More than 400 BSN students graduate each year and enter the nursing workforce. Nearly 90 percent of them remain in Florida. The college also offers a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), a Doctor of Nursing (DNP) and a Ph.D. in nursing.

In addition, the college has developed important certificate programs to train nurses and other health care professionals locally and nationally. The baccalaureate, master’s and DNP programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is the only college in the United States to have all degree programs endorsed by the American Holistic Nursing Credentialing Corporation.

About the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing

FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is nationally and internationally known for its excellence and philosophy of caring science. The College was ranked No. 11 nationwide by US News and World Report in 2021 for “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Administration Programs” and No. 32 for the “Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs.” In 2020, FAU graduates earned a 95.9% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN®) and a 100% AGNP Certification Pass Rate. The baccalaureate, master’s and DNP programs at Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The College is the only one in the U.S. to have all degree programs endorsed by the American Holistic Nursing Credentialing Corporation.

About Florida Atlantic University: Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit www.fau.edu.