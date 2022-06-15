WHAT: The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a significant rate increase today. This is expected to be the highest interest rate increase in 28 years, by three-quarters of a percentage point. Along with this announcement they will also provide an updated outlook on inflation, unemployment, and the GDP.

American University’s Kogod School of Business has various experts available to comment on how the rate increase will impact consumers, and rising costs for everyday products including gas, groceries and consumer goods, as well as the financial markets. They can also comment on inflation, the real estate market, and economy.

WHEN: June 15, 2022 – Ongoing

WHO: Kogod School of Business experts include:

Jeffrey H. Harris is a professor and the Gary D. Cohn Goldman Sachs Chair in Finance at American University’s Kogod School of Business. Dr. Harris has an extensive background in market microstructure and regulatory issues. He previously served as Chief Economist and Division Director for the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He also served as Chief Economist at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and as Visiting Academic at the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Valentina Bruno is a professor of finance and researcher at AU’s Kogod School of Business. Her research explores the intersection of macroeconomics and finance and opened new lines of inquiry into how global financial markets interact with the real economy. Her recent work focuses on the role of the US dollar in the transmission of global financial conditions. Prior to joining American University, she worked at the World Bank in the Financial Sector Strategy and Policy Group and in the International Finance Team. She has been a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Board and Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Fellow in International Economics.

Robert Hauswald is an associate professor in the Kogod School of Business. His research focuses on financial intermediation and regulation, corporate cooperation, financial contracting, project and corporate finance, and has been published in the Review of Financial Studies and the Journal of Financial Economics. His teaching interests include international financial management, advanced corporate finance, financial engineering including fixed income securities, and the management of financial institutions.

Contact: Sandra L. Rodriguez, AU Communications at 202-486-7956 or via e-mail at [email protected]

