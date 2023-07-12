NEW YORK, July 12, 2023

Newswise — Fern Lazar, Managing Partner and Global Health Practice Leader at FINN Partners, was unanimously elected to the Cancer Research Institute’s Board of Trustees on July 11, 2023, at its quarterly meeting.

Lazar is a senior strategist with over 30 years of experience in delivering high-energy creativity and advice backed knowledge about the business of health. She is a recognized leader in all aspects of health communications.

“Fern Lazar brings a wealth of knowledge to CRI’s Board of Trustees. Her expertise in health communications and deep knowledge surrounding the business of health can only aid the pursuit of our mission to save more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Fern is a great addition to the board,” said Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, PhD, CRI’s Chief Executive Officer and Director of Scientific Affairs.

Lazar joined FINN Partners in 2019 as a Managing Partner following FINN’s acquisition of her consultancy, Lazar Partners, and was named Global Health Practice Lead in early 2022, playing an integral role in FINN’s ascent as one of the industry’s top-five global health agencies with more than 200 health clients and 200+ staffers in 19 offices around the world.

Throughout her career, Lazar has advised leaders on the broadest range of investor, corporate, and product issues in health, delivering personalized service to all her clients.

"We are very excited to have Fern Lazar join the Board of Trustees at the Cancer Research Institute," said board Co-Chairman, Andrew Tsai. "Fern is an early pioneer in the biotech communications field and understands the importance of validating and communicating innovations in health, like the power of immunotherapy. Her addition to the board will bring fresh ideas and help tell the story of CRI's unique scientific approach to creating a world immune to cancer."

In addition to the valuable experience gained at the pharmaceutical company Ciba-Geigy in Switzerland, Lazar has led health and financial practices at two global PR firms, counseling the world’s largest companies on their investor relations and financial communication strategies and programs.

“I am thrilled to join the board of the Cancer Research Institute, a leader in advancing innovation in cancer immunotherapy and realizing the power of personalized medicine,” Lazar. “The work of the CRI is legendary. By working with scientific luminaries, passionate health providers and esteemed fellow board members, I am looking forward to ensuring that all cancer patients have access to these life-saving treatments.”

Lazar was previously a commodities trader in New York. She is multilingual and she holds a B.S. from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in International Economics and an advanced certificate from the Landegger Program for International Business Diplomacy.

Medical Media & Marketing recognized Lazar as one of the top 2023 “Women of Distinction” and PRWeek named her a Top 30 Health Influencer in 2022.

About the Cancer Research Institute

The Cancer Research Institute (CRI), established in 1953, is a top-rated U.S. nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to saving more lives by fueling the discovery and development of powerful immunotherapies for all cancers. Guided by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Council that includes four Nobel laureates and 32 members of the National Academy of Sciences, CRI has invested over $503 million in support of research conducted by immunologists and tumor immunologists at the world’s leading medical centers and universities and has contributed to many of the key scientific advances that demonstrate the potential for immunotherapy to change the face of cancer treatment. To learn more, go to cancerresearch.org.