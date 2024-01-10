Newswise — For a third consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award, and earned a spot as one of the Best Places to Work for 2024. The award is based solely on insights and opinions shared from employees who voluntarily and anonymously provide reviews about their work environments. APL ranked No. 30 on the list, marking the Laboratory’s third year in a row as a top-50 selection. APL is also the highest-ranked defense and space research organization in the Top 100. More than 28,000 large U.S. companies were eligible for this year’s list.

“This recognition from our staff is a reflection of our unwavering focus on our mission and the culture of innovation and collaboration that we have created at the Laboratory,” said APL Director Ralph Semmel. “It is very rewarding to know that our staff members feel so positively about the inspiring and impactful workplace they have been so essential to creating.”

“This award is particularly meaningful because it directly comes from our staff members, who are so invested in the Laboratory that they took the time to share their feedback,” said Kristine Frohman, head of APL’s Talent Services Department and the Laboratory’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “We are incredibly proud and gratified to be on this list for the third year in a row.”

When employees submit reviews about their employers on Glassdoor, they rate their satisfaction with their employer overall as well as with key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance.

During the yearlong eligibility period, employers considered for the large-company list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes included in the awards algorithm. Glassdoor compiles the final list using its proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. View the company’s complete awards methodology.