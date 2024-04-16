Newswise — Lynn R. Goldman, Dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a pediatrician, epidemiologist and environmental health expert. She formerly served as the Assistant Administrator for Toxic Substances at the EPA, where she oversaw the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention. She can talk about what is known and not known about these chemicals and their links to diseases, including cancer.

George Gray, is a professor of environmental and occupational health in the GW Milken Institute of Public Health. He has long been committed to the effective use of science to inform public health choices. He previously served as assistant administrator for the EPA's Office of research and development.

Dan Goldberg, an assistant research professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health is an expert on climate change, environmental occupational health and global environmental health.



