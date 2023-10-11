Former Judge Advocate General officer and director of the Center for Military Law and Policy at Texas Tech University Geoffrey Corn is available to speak about the escalating conflict in Israel.

Talking points

Professor Corn is a leading international expert on the rules of war as they apply to complex operations like those that are occurring in Israel. He has been involved in numerous exchanges with Israeli military legal experts and comments frequently on issues related to the conflict in Israel. His background includes serving as the U.S. Army senior expert on all issues related to the laws of war.

Corn is co-author of “National Security and The Constitution”;“National Security Law: Principles and Policy”; “Law in War: A Concise Overview”; “The Law of Armed Conflict: An Operational Approach”; and “The War on Terror and The Laws of War: A Military Perspective.”

Media Notes: