Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Jessica A. Chacon, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology and microbiology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Foster School of Medicine, was recently accepted into the 2022-2023 Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions. The program is a prestigious professional development course for physicians, scientists and other health care professionals.

The Harvard Macy Institute Program for Educators in Health Professions enhances the professional development of physicians, scientists and health care professionals as educators by focusing on critical challenges of the day and designing innovative solutions. The online program began Oct. 2 and ends on May 5, 2023. It will provide a collaborative think tank atmosphere, allowing Dr. Chacon to identify the elements of effective curriculum design and strategically develop innovative organizational plans for TTUHSC El Paso.

Dr. Chacon applied to the program with her project, "In the Hot Seat with El Paso Health Education and Awareness Team (EP-HEAT): Dispelling Myths in Health Care.” A native El Pasoan, Dr. Chacon launched the EP-HEAT program during the COVID-19 pandemic in efforts to educate Borderplex residents about their health.

EP-HEAT creates a platform where students serve as educators and build stronger relationships with the border community while integrating community-based research with student networking and professionalism.

“I was very fortunate to return to my hometown three years ago, and as an El Pasoan and Hispanic woman, my goal is to continue serving our border community as I mentor and train the next generation of physicians and scientists,” Dr. Chacon said. “Through this collaborative effort, I can bring what I learn through the Harvard Macy Institute and serve as a role model for the students in my immunology classes and those I collaborate with on EP-HEAT.”

In Texas, Hispanics are disproportionately affected by health inequalities and unfavorable social determinants of health. In El Paso County, 82.9% of the population is Hispanic or Latino, according to 2021 United States Census Bureau estimates. EP-HEAT provides diverse learning communities with innovative opportunities to serve as educators for the border region. Since its inception, the program, consisting of faculty, students and promotores (community health workers), has presented bilingual, virtual health education material and provided care packages to over 10,000 community members. EP-HEAT has also impacted others in the nation by offering virtual health fairs to universities across the U.S., including the University of Pennsylvania.

To promote medical student communication skills and increased cultural competency, EP-HEAT has also implemented a 360-degree training program, where promotores and students learn from one another. Specifically, EP-HEAT faculty and students train promotores on health-related material (such as COVID-19 and healthy living). Then, during community outreach events, students are taught by promotores to effectively communicate with community members, providing students the opportunity to practice Spanish outside a health care setting.

"It’s important for students to serve as educators and build a stronger relationship with the border community because this is the community they’ll serve and treat," Dr. Chacon said. "It’s important to break the barrier between health care providers and the community, and it starts early in students' academic career."

Dr. Chacon plans to continue growing the EP-HEAT and Promotores de Salud programs at TTUHSC El Paso with the help of national collaborations at the Harvard Macy Institute.

Dr. Chacon received her B.S. in Biology from the University of Texas at El Paso and completed her graduate education at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, earning her Ph.D. in 2014. Her postdoctoral training was then conducted at The University of Pennsylvania.

About the Harvard Macy Institute

The Harvard Macy Institute was established in 1994 with a grant from the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation. The collaborative effort of Harvard Medical School, the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Harvard Business School grew out of the recognition that leaders and innovators in health care education benefit from intensive collaboration with like-minded individuals.

About TTUHSC El Paso

TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It is a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care leaders, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation college students.

In 2023, TTUHSC El Paso will celebrate its 10th anniversary as an autonomous university within the Texas Tech University System.