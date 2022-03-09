Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that four of its executives have achieved national recognition as leaders in their field, according to Becker's Hospital Review: Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, and Patrick R. Young, president of Population Health, are listed among Becker’s Great Leaders in Healthcare; Theresa M. Brodrick, RN, Ph.D., NE-BC, executive vice president, chief nursing officer, is listed among Becker’s CNOs to Know; and Mark D. Sparta, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Hackensack University Medical Center and executive vice president, Population Health, Hackensack Meridian Health, is listed among Becker’s Population Health Executives to Know.

Introducing its Great Leaders in Healthcare list, Becker’s said healthcare needs strong leaders now more than ever to navigate their organizations through the pandemic and digital transformation. According to Becker’s, the leaders featured on this list champion innovation and have built a solid cultural foundation for success in the future.

Mr. Garrett leads New Jersey’s largest and most integrated health network, which has played a significant role in providing treatment, vaccinations and breakthroughs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Manifesting Hackensack Meridian Health’s mission to transform health care and serve as a leader of positive change, Mr. Garrett has led the network in elevating and advancing medical education, behavioral health, cancer care, and innovation and research.

As president of Population Health, Mr. Young is responsible for accelerating the development of strategic priorities related to health care reform and population health management, overseeing a wide range of departments from Hackensack Meridian Health Partners, a clinically integrated network, to Managed Care contracting and Healthy Connections, the network’s Social Determinants of Health program. He also helped develop and launch Braven Health, New Jersey’s first and only Medicare company jointly owned and operated by a health care provider and a health plan.

Introducing its CNOs to Know, Becker’s said chief nursing officers and executives at health systems across the U.S. have spent the last two years leading clinical teams through the pandemic. According to Becker’s, the nurses featured on this list are strong leaders who have built a strong culture of quality, patient safety and caregiver wellness at their organizations.

Dr. Brodrick is responsible for all nursing practices across Hackensack Meridian Health, establishing the health network’s nursing policies and overseeing the direction of nursing services, including: non-physician clinical affiliation partnerships, nursing education and research, patient safety and clinical quality of nursing, nursing-driven patient experience, and network Magnet® recertification and new certification.

Introducing its Population Health Executives to Know, Becker’s said the pandemic shed light on big gaps in population health and access to care, elevating the importance of executives overseeing those initiatives. According to Becker’s, the leaders highlighted on this list have a passion for transforming healthcare and driving change within their organizations.

Mr. Sparta leads the network’s flagship hospital, executing his network of Population Health responsibilities at a large scale, rolling out successes across the network. Focused on value-based payer partnerships and alternative care delivery strategies, Mr. Sparta leverages his clinical and operational backgrounds to achieve sustainable results. A licensed physical therapist by training, he brings those first-hand experiences to his leadership role.

Becker’s lists are developed through nominations and internal research. To learn more, visit https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/nominations.html.