Newswise — SEATTLE — July 13, 2023— Thousands of people will come together on Saturday, Aug. 12, in Seattle, Washington, for Obliteride, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center’s annual bike ride, 5K walk/run and fundraiser.

Now in its 11th year, Obliteride already has more than 1,700 registered participants and 400 volunteers, with a goal of welcoming more than 3,000 people this year. Participants sign up to bike, walk, run or volunteer. Registration discounts are available for all those who have or have had cancer. There is a virtual option for those who can’t join in person.

“Obliteride brings people together to honor all those impacted by cancer,” said Kelly O’Brien, Fred Hutch’s vice president of philanthropy. “Our community cares deeply about curing cancer, and Obliteride empowers people to raise money for research and compassionate care at Fred Hutch.”

Over its first decade, Obliteride raised more than $40 million. This year, participants may direct their fundraising to the areas that are most meaningful to them, including a specific disease area, program, faculty member or clinician. Thanks to the many sponsors who generously support the event through contributions and in-kind donations, 100% of every dollar participants raise will directly support Fred Hutch.

“The science that happens at Fred Hutch is critical for our ability to come up with new cures,” says Dr. Thomas J. Lynch, Fred Hutch president and director and holder of the Raisbeck Endowed Chair. “Obliteride provides funding for that science, but most importantly, it provides a community of people who are dedicated to putting cancer behind us.”

The event on Aug. 12 starts at 6:30 a.m. with kick-off times based on distance. All routes begin at the University of Washington and end with a finish-line celebration at Gas Works Park. Participants are also invited to a Friday Night Party at Gas Works Park on Aug. 11, featuring a catered dinner, live entertainment from opening band Kate Dinsmore and headlining act The Last Waltz and a chance to connect with other participants dedicated to cancer cures.

“Obliteride is a weekend of empowerment, fun and community,” says Jim Birrell, Obliteride’ s director. “We are excited to welcome our participants this year.”

All are invited to join Obliteride or donate to support the community and help cure cancer faster. Register or give at Obliteride.org.

