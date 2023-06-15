Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 14, 2023 – A $250,000 gift by Rutgers football coach Greg Schiano and his wife Christy, will name a spinal cord treatment room at Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, located at Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center in Edison, NJ, after former Rutgers University defensive tackle Eric LeGrand, who suffered a devastating spinal cord injury during the 2010 college football season. The new name, called the Eric LeGrand Spinal Cord Injury Patient Care Room, was unveiled to LeGrand in a surprise ceremony on June 14 at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute where Schiano, his wife Christy, and leaders from across Hackensack Meridian Health dedicated the treatment room in his honor.



“Coach Schiano and Eric LeGrand have such a special bond and we are so grateful to be the recipients of this generous gift by Greg and Christy, which will help us to continue delivering groundbreaking, compassionate care,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.



The Spinal Cord Injury program at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute offers both inpatient and outpatient treatment, support services, technology and techniques to maximize recovery. Included in the Institute are two dedicated spinal cord injury (SCI) treatment rooms that include a variety of tools and technologies in an accessible space, combined with the clinical expertise needed to treat spinal cord injuries. The Institute also offers the ZeroG Gait and Balance System, a robotic apparatus that supports a patient’s weight during therapy to assist in walking while preventing falls.



“Since his injury, Eric has worked tirelessly to make life better for others impacted by spinal cord injuries,” says Coach Schiano. “Making this gift in his honor was our opportunity to do the same. We are so proud of Eric for all that he has achieved and know that he has come so far thanks to a dedicated spinal cord program. Our gift ensures that others have the same options afforded to them so that they can receive the best care possible and live their lives to the fullest.”



According to the New Jersey Commission on Spinal Cord Research, approximately 6,000 New Jersey residents suffer from traumatic injuries or diseases that damage the spinal cord, with approximately 300 new injuries occurring each year. After patients are cared for in the hospital, many benefit from rehabilitation services, which can include physical therapy to strengthen muscles, communication and mobility; training in the use of assistive or adaptive devices; occupational therapy; coping strategies; and techniques to help with everyday activities such as self-grooming.



“This generous gift from Greg and Christy will help us to bolster our existing Spinal Cord Injury program,” says Sara Cuccurullo, M.D., chair, vice president, medical director, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute. “In addition to offering the latest in technology and treatment options for those living with SCI, we have recently added Dr. Jennifer Chui as director of the Spinal Injury Cord program. We are so grateful to Coach Schiano and his wife Christy for their compassionate giving, which will help so many people live life to their highest potential by ensuring we have the best clinical team and most state-of-the-art treatment options.”







ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN JFK JOHNSON REHABILITATION INSTITUTE:

Named in the Top 30 Rehabilitation Hospitals in the Country by U.S. News and World Report, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is a 94-bed facility in Edison, New Jersey, that offers the state’s most comprehensive rehabilitation services to restore function and quality of life to those with physical impairments or disabilities. For nearly 50 years, JFK Johnson has served children and adults in the tri-state area — and has developed programs in specialties such as brain injury, stroke rehabilitation, orthopedics/musculoskeletal and sports injuries, cardiac rehabilitation, pediatrics, and prosthetics and orthotics. JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute is part of the Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, which also includes Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean University Medical Center and Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Riverview Medical Center. Each rehabilitation hospital brings together highly specialized physicians and professionals with the goal of “Advancing What’s Possible” for every patient. The JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute also partners with the St. Joseph’s Health Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center in Wayne, New Jersey. JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute serves as the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department of the Hackensack Meridian Medical School and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. To learn more, visit JFKJohnson.org.

