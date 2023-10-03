Newswise — Three members of Girl Scout Troop 96028 from Maywood, NJ, brought smiles to the faces of countless frontline health care workers at Hackensack University Medical Center last week when they delivered hundreds of “Smile Goody Bags.”

The scouts raised more than $1600 by posting this “Have You Thanked a Nurse Today” plea on social media. With the donated money they then purchased special snacks, soothing self-care products and an array of other surprises, which they stuffed into hundreds of special gift bags - adorned with a smile sticker - and hand delivered to the delight of the hospital workers.

“I just don’t think nurses get enough appreciation,” said Sarah McAdams, one of three Girl Scouts, who came up with the idea as part of a project to earn the Scouts Silver Award - the second highest award of the Girl Scouts of the USA and the highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve.

“My aunt is a nurse and I know how stressful it was for her during COVID,” explained Scout, Grace Neilsen who went on to say this project was personal for her and that she felt it was important to make nurses happy.

Achieving the Silver Award shows that the Scout is a leader who is organized, determined, and dedicated to improving their community - all things these three young women have demonstrated - says Dena Egbert, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Administrative Director of Nursing at Hackensack University Medical Center. “This was a major undertaking from the fundraising to the facilitating of the delivery and our nurses certainly appreciate all their efforts.”

“This has been an incredible experience,” said Scout Gabriella Jaskot. “As a society, we depend on our nurses and to be able to thank them in person was greatly rewarding.”