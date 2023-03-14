Newswise — Chicago, IL - March 14, 2023 - Globus, the leading research data management service, today announced the lineup of speakers for GlobusWorld 2023, being held April 25-27, 2023 in Chicago, IL, and online. Now in its 21st year, GlobusWorld brings together over 200 researchers, systems administrators, developers and IT leaders from top computing centers, labs and universities around the world.

The program includes guest speakers from leading research organizations including Laurent Chapon, director of the Advanced Photon Source (APS), at Argonne National Laboratory; Hellen Zziwa, Director of Strategy and Engineering, Scott Yockel, University Research Computing Officer, and Emre Keskin, University Research Data Officer for Harvard University; and Dan Stanzione, Executive Director of the Texas Advanced Computing Center.

A host of other research computing practitioners will present talks on data management challenges and solutions, including: ESnet, NREL, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Rockefeller University, Rosalind Franklin University, University of Calgary, University of Michigan and University of Saskatchewan.

Speakers will address topics ranging from automating data handling and accelerating instrument workflows, to managing data in a hybrid/cloud/multi-cloud environment.

“Effective data management is playing an increasingly important role in research and scholarship," said Ian Foster, Globus co-founder. “Larger data sets, higher resolution instruments, artificial intelligence, increasingly diverse system architectures, faster machines, and new mandates, such as the NIH’s data sharing policy, necessitate the need for more comprehensive data management plans. From day one, our mission at Globus has been to simplify mundane, but necessary, IT tasks, so that investigators can devote more time to their research. We do this by helping organizations build cyberinfrastructure that delivers advanced data and compute management capabilities to all scientists.”

Globus product experts will lead introductory and advanced tutorials on Globus, and—for those joining the conference in person—there will be deep dive sessions on a range of topics such as automating research with Globus flows, and building portals for data publication and distribution.

GlobusWorld 2023 is supported by AWS, Starfish, Spectra Logic, iRODS, and Omnibond CloudyCluster.

For the detailed event agenda, visit: Globusworld.org/conf/program

To register, visit: Globusworld.org/conf/register

###

About Globus

Globus is a platform for research data management, used by leading non-profit and commercial research organizations, national laboratories, and government facilities worldwide. Operated by the University of Chicago, the Globus service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, and data management automation throughout the research lifecycle. The service is integrated into data portals, science gateways, and other web applications that manage data distribution from instruments and provide access to reference datasets. Globus is supported by subscribers and funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit globus.org