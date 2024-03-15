Newswise — Chicago, IL — March 15, 2024 — This year’s program includes guest keynote addresses by Ben Brown, Director, Facilities Division, Advanced Scientific Computing Research at the U.S. Department of Energy, and Greg Gunther, Science Data Management Branch Chief, U.S. Geological Survey. Invited speakers include Jonathan Ozik, Senior Computational Scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, and research computing leaders from Case Western Reserve University and the Rosalind Franklin Institute.

Globus co-founder Ian Foster and Executive Director Rachana Ananthakrishnan, will present the annual “State of the Union” keynote, highlighting recent achievements and future plans.

“We must provide researchers and organizations with innovative technologies to address the tsunami of data they are confronted with. At current data scales, researchers require reliable, easy-to-use systems to automate data access and analysis,” said Foster. “Organizations who modernize their research infrastructure will have access to powerful tools and technologies that can enable groundbreaking discoveries in life sciences, materials, and many other science domains.”

This year’s attendees will hear how Globus is helping to enable an integrated research infrastructure for DOE national facilities, facilitating broader access to data repositories for the USGS, and assisting in the development of an open science platform for robust epidemiological analysis to support public health.

GlobusWorld 2024 kicks off on April 24th with an online introductory webinar for those new to the service, followed by an in-person conference on May 7-9th in Chicago, where the Globus team will lead a series of tutorials on Globus Connect Server, Research Automation with Globus Flows, and Globus Compute. During Globus Office Hours attendees will have the opportunity to interact with product experts and Globus leadership to get answers to their most pressing and complex questions.

GlobusWorld brings together researchers, librarians, system administrators, developers and IT leaders from top computing centers, labs, and universities around the world. The program is designed to provide new insights into managing research data, storage and computation at scale. Beyond learning, the event helps members of the Globus community—spanning more than 500,000 registered users and 58,000 systems at over 2,600 institutions—make new connections and develop relationships with their peers and industry experts, in informal discussions and a welcome reception.

GlobusWorld 2024 is made possible by the generous support of our sponsors including AWS, Starfish, Internet2, Spectra Logic, Wasabi, Seagate, IRODS, Omnibond and SGX3.

A detailed agenda including a complete list of speakers is available at: globusworld.org/conf/program.

To register visit: globusworld.org/conf/register