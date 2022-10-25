Newswise — MELROSE PARK, IL – The Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is holding the 60th Emerald Ball, which will be its final gala, on Saturday, November 5, at the Ritz-Carlton in Chicago. This event has raised more than $7 million in support of Gottlieb Memorial Hospital over the past 60 years. Gottlieb was founded in 1961, then joined Loyola Medicine in 2008, and has a strong tradition of improving the health of the community.

Shawn P. Vincent, MBA, President and CEO, Loyola Medicine, shared, “On behalf of Loyola Medicine, I extend my appreciation to the past and present volunteers of the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Auxiliary whose commitment and dedication have made a difference over the past 60 years to those we have the privilege to serve in the Melrose Park and Proviso Township community. I especially want to acknowledge Marjorie Gottlieb Weinberg, who started the Emerald Ball, and Mrs. Cynthia Gottlieb, Mrs. Helen Mattis and Mrs. Jan Morgan for leading this final event.”

Gottlieb Memorial Hospital was founded by David and Dorothy Gottlieb, a successful resident of Oak Park, who named the hospital in memory of his parents. With a group of two dozen area businesspersons, Gottlieb spent nearly four years fundraising, planning and supervising the completion of the four-story structure containing 122 beds. David and his wife Dorothy contributed $750,000 of the $4 million raised to start the non-sectarian hospital.

Alvin Gottlieb, son of the founders, took a long sabbatical from his successful business career to oversee the actual building of the hospital for his father, and was dedicated to the operations of the hospital for many years. Marjorie Gottlieb Weinberg, daughter of the founders, was among one of the women who started the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Auxiliary in 1961, which held the inaugural Emerald Ball in 1962. Mrs. Weinberg, together with husband Judd Weinberg, donated the funds for a new hospital gift shop, which continues to be managed by the Auxiliary today. She was also instrumental in helping to design the award-winning cancer center. Mrs. Weinberg passed away before the construction was completed and the building was named the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center in her honor.

Today, Jack Weinberg, son of Marjorie and Judd Weinberg, is chairman of the Gottlieb Memorial Foundation. He served on the Loyola University Health System Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016 and was awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service by Loyola in 2010 recognizing his leadership in philanthropy, advocacy, community outreach and volunteerism. Mr. Weinberg shared, "The Emerald Ball is close to my heart as it was started by my mother, and I have memories over decades from this spectacular event which supports a wonderful cause. It has always been a family affair at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, whether that family was related by blood or by a shared compassion for bringing care to others. I look forward to a family celebration on November 5 at the final Emerald Ball."

Tickets to The 60th Emerald Ball are $350 per person, $3,500 for a table of 10, and may be purchased here: Emerald Ball Question? Call or email the Office of Philanthropy (708) 216-3201 or [email protected]

About Gottlieb Memorial Hospital

The 36-acre Gottlieb campus in Melrose Park offers a 247-licensed-bed community hospital and a Level II Trauma Center. The Gottlieb campus is also home to Loyola Cancer Care & Research at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center, the Gottlieb Center for Fitness, Child Development Center, Professional Office Building, Outpatient Rehabilitation Services, Loyola Center for Health at Gottlieb and Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery & Bariatric Care. Gottlieb Memorial Hospital is located at 701 W. North Ave. in Melrose Park, Illinois.

About Loyola Medicine

Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. & Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the newly renovated Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. Loyola Medical Group, a team of primary and specialty care physicians, offers care at over 15 Chicago-area locations. For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 100 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion and assets of $30.5 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services — ranked by number of visits — in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.