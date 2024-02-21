Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN Critical Care) has partnered with AARP and the Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action, an initiative of AARP Foundation, AARP and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to offer the 2024 Health Equity and Nursing Innovations Project Grants: Nursing Workforce and Healthy Work Environments.

Projects selected for funding will offer innovative solutions that create systemic change, strengthen and diversify the nursing workforce, expand nurse recruitment and retention strategies, and create and sustain healthy work environments.

They must support the advancement of one or more of the recommendations in the National Academy of Medicine report, “The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity,” and implement one or more of the AACN Standards for Establishing and Sustaining Healthy Work Environments.

“Unhealthy and toxic work environments are a key reason nurses are leaving their profession at alarming rates. On the other hand, nurses who work where healthy work environments are actively being created report higher satisfaction and quality of care,” said AACN Chief Clinical Officer Vicki Good, DNP, RN, CENP, CPPS.

Proposals are due by April 5, 2024, with finalists notified in May and funded projects to commence July 1. Awards of up to $25,000 will be given for projects that will be completed in one year. Projects require 1:1 matching funds. Awards will be granted and administered by the AARP Center for Health Equity through NursingSM (A-CHEN).

For complete information about the awards, eligibility criteria, an application and other details, visit https://campaignforaction.org/2024-innovations-fund/.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and nearly 200 chapters in the United States. To achieve its vision of a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and families, where nurses make their optimal contribution, AACN Critical Care’s advocacy priority is to establish and sustain healthy work environments that support nursing excellence.

The Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action is an initiative of AARP Foundation, AARP, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Through its state Action Coalitions, the Campaign works with policymakers, health care professionals, educators, and business leaders to respond to the country’s increasing demand for safe, high-quality, and effective health care. The Campaign’s vision is that everyone in America can live a healthier life, advanced by equity-minded nurses as essential and valued partners in providing care and promoting health equity and well-being.

