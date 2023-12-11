Elon Musk restored the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, according to The Washington Post . Over the weekend, Musk put out a poll, asking his followers whether Jones should be allowed back on the platform. 70% of respondents responded in favor of reinstatement. Jones, who has falsely claimed that the 2012 Sandy Hook school mass shooting was a hoax, was banned from Twitter in 2018 for violating the company's "abusive behavior policy."

David Karpf is an associate professor in the School of Media and Public Affairs at the George Washington University. His work focuses on strategic communication practices of political associations in America, with a particular interest in Internet-related strategies. His areas of expertise include internet politics, political communication, political blogs and online organizing. Karpf has been paying particular attention to Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the changes happening under his leadership over the last year.

Karpf recently penned two pieces on Musk’s time at the helm of X, including an editorial in Newsweek evaluating Musk as a businessman and individual, as well as an editorial on Musk’s “meltdown” at the New York Times Dealbook summit earlier this month.

