It looks like the Washington Capitals and Wizards will be staying in D.C. after all. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Ted Leonsis, owner of the two teams, signed a deal Wednesday that would keep the teams in downtown D.C. until 2050. The deal still needs to be approved by D.C. Council. The announcement abruptly ends an earlier planned move to bring the Wizards and Capitals to Virginia.

Lisa Delpy Neirotti is the director of the MS in Sport Management Program and an associate professor of Sport Management at the GW School of Business. She has been a professor of sport, event, and tourism management GW for more than 30 years. She also the GW Green Sports Scorecard to help increase the sustainability of sport facilities, organizations and events, and serves on the faculty of the International Olympic Committee’s Executive Master's In Management of Sports Organizations (MEMOS). Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Dr. Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, and College Football Bowl Games, among others. Since 1984, she has attended 19 consecutive Olympic Games, 5 World Cups, and hundreds of other major sport events as a consultant, volunteer or researcher.

