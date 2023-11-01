Britain is hosting the world's first global artificial intelligence (AI) safety summit to examine the risks of AI and start an international dialogue on regulating the fast-moving technology, according to Reuters . World leaders, tech executives, academics and non-profits are meeting for this two-day summit, which starts today.

Faculty experts at the George Washington University are available to offer insight, analysis and commentary on a number of topics related to artificial intelligence, including global governance and regulation efforts. To schedule an interview with an expert, please contact GW Media Relations Specialists Shannon Mitchell at [email protected] or Cate Douglass at [email protected] .

Global Governance

Susan Ariel Aaronson is a research professor of international affairs, director of the Digital Trade and Data Governance Hub , and co-PI of the NSF Trustworthy AI Institute for Law and Society, where she directs work on data and AI governance as well as directing projects on mapping data sharing and mapping data used for generative AI. Aaronson is also writing on the policy response to generative AI; XR competitiveness, the need for empathy in AI; and how AI is changing international trade.

Aaronson also just published an op-ed on the AI Safety Summit in Barron’s .

Legal

Aram Gavoor is the Associate Dean of Academic Affairs; Professorial Lecturer in Law; Professor (by courtesy), Trachtenberg School of Public Policy & Public Administration. Dean Gavoor is an expert in national security, administrative law and federal courts. Dean Gavoor can discuss the legality of AI and its regulation.

Cybersecurity

Scott White is an associate professor and director of the Cybersecurity Program and Cyber Academy. White is an expert in cybersecurity, cybercrime, counter-terrorism and infrastructure protection. White has consulted for law enforcement agencies around the world.