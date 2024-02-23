WASHINGTON (February 23, 2024) – “The moon’s newest arrival was said to be “alive and well” a day after making the first U.S. landing in half a century, but flight controllers were still trying to get a better handle on its bearings. Intuitive Machines reported Friday that it’s communicating with its lander, Odysseus, and sending commands to acquire science data. But it noted: “We continue to learn more about the vehicle’s specific information” regarding location, overall health and positioning.” (via The Associated Press )

Scott Pace , a Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, is the Director of the Space Policy Institute at GW’s Elliott School of International Affairs. Pace rejoined the faculty of the GW in 2021 after serving as Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary of the National Space Council and having previously served as the Associate Administrator for Program Analysis and Evaluation at NASA and Deputy Chief of Staff for the NASA Administrator. Prior to NASA, he was the Assistant Director for Space and Aeronautics in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Pace’s research interests include civil, commercial, and national security space policy, and the management of technical innovation.

John Logsdon is Professor Emeritus at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs, where he was the founder and long-time director of GW’s Space Policy Institute . Logsdon's research interests focus on the policy and historical aspects of U.S. and international space activities. Logsdon is a member of the Board of Directors of the Planetary Society. In 2003, he was a member of the Columbia Accident Investigation Board, and formerly was a member of the NASA Advisory Council. He is a sought-after commentator on space issues by the electronic and print media.

