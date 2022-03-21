PHOENIX – The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) today recognized excellence in gynecologic cancer research and treatment with the presentation of several awards during the Society’s 2022 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer in Phoenix, March 18 – 21. SGO leadership will present awards on Friday, March 18, during the meeting’s opening scientific plenary session.

Humanitarian and Volunteerism Award

Lisa Abaid, MD, MPH, FACOG, FACS and Monique Spillman MD, PhD, FACOG are recognized by SGO leadership for their exemplary local, national, or international volunteer and outreach efforts in women’s cancer care, research or training. Dr. Abaid is a gynecologic oncologist and at Hoag Clinic in Newport Beach, California. Dr. Spillman is a gynecologic oncologist at Texas Oncology.

Innovation Award

Robert Bristow, MD, MBA and Kemi Doll, MD, MCSR are recognized by SGO leadership for significantly impacting the understanding of and/or approaches to the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of gynecologic cancers. Dr. Bristow is a gynecologic oncologist at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center. Dr. Doll is a gynecologic oncologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Distinguished Service Award

Carol Brown, MD and Ronald Alvarez, MD, MBA are recognized by SGO leadership for their experience in defining training requirements and standards that have served as the cornerstone of the subspecialty of gynecologic oncology.

Dr. Brown is Senior Vice President and Health Equity Officer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

Dr. Alvarez is Chairman and Clinical Services Chief and the Betty and Lonnie S. Burnett Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Vanderbilt University Medical College. In 2013, the Society

Harry Long Multidisciplinary Award

Daniela Matei, MD, and Elise Kohn, MD are recognized by SGO leadership for contributions to multidisciplinary mentorship, collegiality or teaching in the field of gynecologic oncology.

Dr. Matei is Professor of Medicine in the Hematology/Oncology Division at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University. Dr. Kohn is Head of Gynecologic Cancer Therapeutics in the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program at the National Cancer Institute Division of Cancer Treatment & Diagnosis.

SGO 2022 Annual Meeting Presidential Abstract Award

Keiichi Fujiwara, MD, PhD is recognized by SGO leadership for his abstract, “A randomized phase 3 trial of intraperitoneal versus intravenous carboplatin with dose-dense weekly paclitaxel in patients with ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal carcinoma (a GOTIC-001/ JGOG-3019/GCIG, iPocc Trial).” Dr. Fujiwara is Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at Saitama Medical University International Medical Center in Saitama, Japan.

SGO 2022 Winter Meeting Best Oral Abstract

Megan Hutchcraft, MD is recognized by SGO leadership for her abstract, “Molecular tumor board assisted care in an advanced cancer population: Results of a phase 2 clinical trial.” Dr. Hutchcraft is a Clinical Fellow in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.

SGO 2022 Winter Meeting Best Poster

Monica Janke, MD is recognized by SGO leadership for her poster, “The utility of physical examination in ovarian cancer virtual surveillance care.” Dr. Janke is a Resident in the OBGYN Residency Program at the University of Michigan.

SGO 2021 Annual Meeting Best Oral Presentation

Vicky Makker, MD is recognized by SGO leadership for her presentation, “A multicenter, open-label, randomized, phase 3 study to compare the efficacy and safety of lenvatinib in combination with pembrolizumab vs treatment of physician’s choice in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.” Dr. Makker is a medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

SGO 2021 Annual Meeting Best Basic Science Poster

Katherine Fuh, MD, PhD is recognized by SGO Leadership for her poster, “Phase 1B study of GAS6/AXL inhibitor (AVB-500) in recurrent, platinum-resistant ovarian carcinoma.” Dr. Fuh is a surgeon at Siteman Cancer Center and Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine.

SGO 2021 Annual Meeting Best Clinical Practice Poster

Melissa Hardesty, MD, MPH is recognized by SGO leadership for her poster, “Phase 2 OVARIO study of niraparib + bevacizumab therapy in advanced ovarian cancer following frontline platinum-based chemotherapy with bevacizumab.” Dr. Hardesty works with Alaska Women’s Cancer Care in Anchorage.

SGO 2021 Annual Meeting Best Oral Poster – Winter Meeting Portion

Caitlin Carr, MD is recognized by SGO leadership for her oral poster, “Outcomes of gynecologic oncology patients at an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Dr. Carr is a gynecologic oncology Fellow at Mount Sinai Health System in New York.

