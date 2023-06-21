Newswise — June 21, 2023 — Hackensack, NJ — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive hospital network, is proud to announce that the Hackensack Meridian Joseph M. Sanzari and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospitals - filed jointly under a single program - are ranked #1 in New Jersey for the third year in a row, and #10 in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals 2023-23 Rankings. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health includes Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Both hospitals are nationally ranked in four specialties, more than any children’s hospital in New Jersey in the 17-year history of the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings.

“Hackensack Meridian Health’s children’s hospitals are once again recognized as the best in New Jersey and among the best in the nation,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health. “I am so proud of our world-class team members for providing outstanding, compassionate care to children and families in New Jersey and beyond.”

Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center are ranked nationally in the following four pediatric specialties:

Pediatric Nephrology (#36)

Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery (#39)

Pediatric Cancer (#45)

Pediatric Urology (#45)

“I want to congratulate the outstanding physicians and team members at both of our children’s hospitals on this well-deserved recognition as the best children’s hospitals in New Jersey for a third year in a row,” said Judy Aschner, M.D., physician in chief of Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. “From novel treatment therapies for complex and rare diseases, to state-of-the-art technology and surgical techniques and innovative clinical research, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is leading a transformation in children’s health care in New Jersey.”

U.S. News & World Report determines the annual Best Children’s Hospital Rankings by gathering key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers through a detailed survey examining patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. Part of each hospital’s score is derived from surveys of more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who are asked where they would send the sickest children in their specialty.

“It is a privilege and an honor to care for so many children across our communities,” said Harpreet Pall, M.D., MBA, CPE, chair of Pediatrics at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our team members are dedicated to providing the best family-centered care, and we are so grateful for everything they do each day to change children’s lives in extraordinary ways.”

For more information on the U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals 2023-24 list visit here.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN CHILDREN’S HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Both hospitals ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News World Report 2023-24 Best Children’s Hospital Report. The combined cancer, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, and urology programs at both hospitals ranked among the top 50 in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.