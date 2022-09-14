Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is proud to introduce pediatric surgeon Margaret M. McGuire, M.D., FACS, FAAP, as surgical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

A specialist in minimally invasive surgery, she is triple board certified in pediatric general surgery, surgical critical care and general surgery. She specializes in minimally invasive surgery, including single-incision laparoscopy, pediatric surgical oncology and surgical procedures to treat congenital abnormalities in newborns. Dr. McGuire is an expert in procedures done laparoscopically via the umbilicus.

Procedures performed include:

Appendectomy

Chest wall reconstruction

Colorectal surgery

Newborn thoracic and abdominal procedures

Laparoscopic hernia repair

Laparoscopic pyloromyotomy (scarless)

Minimally invasive lung lobectomy

Non-surgical treatment of early, acute appendicitis

Ovarian tumor removal

Single-incision laparoscopy

Splenectomy

Surgery for pectus excavatum

Surgical oncology procedures

About Dr. McGuire

After earning her medical degree at University of Massachusetts, Dr. McGuire completed her residency in surgical critical care at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dr. McGuire has more than 10 years of patient-care experience at some of the best children’s hospitals in the country and has performed thousands of surgeries. She has also contributed nearly 30 publications to medical literature.

“I believe it is important to provide care to the whole family and to understand that even if a procedure is a straightforward operation, that patient is still someone's baby,” said Dr. McGuire. “I treat every family as I would want my own family to be treated.”

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Both hospitals ranked #1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. The combined nephrology care program at both hospitals ranked among the top 50 in the nation in the U.S. News & World Report. Visit www.hackensackmerdianhealth.org/kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.