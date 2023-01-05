Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health is proud to introduce Joshua Cappell, M.D., Ph.D., as director of Pediatric Neurointensive Care at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Board-certified in pediatrics, pediatric neurology and pediatric critical care medicine, Dr. Cappell cares for children with various types of neurological diseases and injuries who require inpatient care in the hospital’s Pediatric Neurointensive Care Unit due to respiratory or other organ system failure. Dr. Cappell treats children with conditions including:

Status epilepticus

Guillain-Barré syndrome

Myasthenia flare-ups

Brain tumors

Reye and related syndromes

Lysosomal storage diseases

Spinal muscular atrophy

Muscular dystrophies

Neurological injuries

Fluent in English, German, Hebrew and Yiddish, Dr. Cappell earned his medical degree and doctorate in physiology and neuroscience from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his pediatrics residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center, followed by a neurology residency and postdoctoral research fellowship at Columbia University Medical Center. He then completed clinical fellowships in pediatric neurology and pediatric critical care medicine at Children’s Hospital of New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. Prior to joining Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health, Dr. Cappell was medical director of the Neuro/Specialty Intensive Care Unit at Columbia University Medical Center/Children’s Hospital of New York Presbyterian.

Dr. Cappell has contributed numerous publications to medical literature, including book chapters, peer-reviewed articles and abstracts. His clinical interests include pediatric neurometabolic diseases, vasculopathies and neuropathies.

“The treatment of patients with complex conditions, especially with neurological aspects, requires a combination of the most cutting-edge scientific advances and the most old-fashioned of skills of the art of medicine: caring, compassion and attention to the individual circumstances and needs of the patient and family,” said Dr. Cappell. “My personal goal is to meet the unique needs of these patients, and to approach patient care holistically.”

Dr. Cappell joins a team of six pediatric neurologists:

Felicia Gliksman, D.O., MPH

Naomi Lubarr, M.D.

Yelena Roshchina, D.O.

Sara Rubenstein, M.D.

Ariel Sherbany, M.D., PhD, chief

