Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized With Concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized in a Washington, D.C. area hospital, after suffering a concussion from a fall at a D.C. hotel last night. McConnell Spokesperson David Popp says the 81 year old Kentucky Senator is being observed and treated for a concussion after tripping. Popp adds McConnell is “grateful to the medical professional for their care, and to his colleagues for their warm wishes.” It is not immediately clear how long McConnell will remain hospitalized.

In 2019 the Republican leader tripped in his home and suffered a shoulder fracture. McConnell is not typically open about his health, but in recent years has discussed his battle with polio as a child and physical therapy regimen to overcome its impact. McConnell has said as he ages he has experienced some difficulty climbing stairs.

People younger than 24 and people older than 75 years of age are at the greatest risk for concussion.

A concussion can be a serious injury and it does take time to recover. Symptoms include headache, confusion, lack of coordination, memory loss, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, ringing in the ears, sleepiness, and excessive fatigue. More than 75% of head injuries are mild and involve no loss of consciousness, but can result in significant symptoms and residual functional deficits that require further evaluation and treatment.

Concussion is a brain injury caused by a blow to the head. Concussions can occur at any age and from many causes including sports injuries, car accidents, slips and falls, violence and other causes of head trauma. Most people recover within two or three weeks, but for others life altering symptoms persist.

At Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute’s Concussion Program, the first step is a comprehensive concussion evaluation with a physician specializing in brain injury medicine. The physician will examine the patient’s speech fluidity, memory, and attention before moving onto a physical evaluation on reflexes and general health. Depending on severity patients may need occupational, cognitive and / or physical therapy before being cleared to return to wor

