Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 28, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Health is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its Circle of Compassion program, which provides timely and equitable financial assistance to team members affected by a disaster or emergent, personal monetary hardship. Through the generosity of donors and 100% of Hackensack Meridian Health’s senior leadership team, more than $3 million has been raised, with over $2.3 million being awarded to date to 1,960 team members impacted by COVID-19 and other challenges.

Recognizing the reality that many of its team members were facing financial troubles related to the pandemic such as partners losing work, added childcare costs, funeral expenses for family members and more, Hackensack Meridian Health developed the program by merging two existing financial assistance programs managed by Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation.

“We are so thankful for all of the generous supporters of this program, who really came together to care for our health care heroes,” says Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “While our organization was fortunate that we were able to retain all of our team members throughout the crisis, many of their partners were not as fortunate. Additionally, we know that life is full of unexpected emergencies and that anything can happen in an instant, creating emergent and urgent needs for financial assistance. It is vital that we continue to step in to care for them in their time of need so that they can come to work and give their all to caring for our community.”

The program is built on three guiding principles: complete confidentiality; expediency – reviewing applications within 30 days; and compassionate equity with decisions based upon outlined criteria and with compassion. While the pandemic has slowed the rate at which applications are being filed, there is still a great need and the committee tasked with the often emotional review of these submissions, continues to receive approximately 100 requests per month. The network credits the community for helping to make this program possible.

“The additional burden of any unexpected financial stress just seemed like too much to ask of health care workers who were already experiencing emotional and physical stress, particularly during the incredible extremes of the last 16 months,” said Shawn and Christine Reynolds - Shawn a trustee on the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees and significant donors to the program. “We wanted to do whatever we could to help relieve that burden and say thanks for the sensational dedication and sacrifice of Hackensack Meridian Health team members. Just knowing that it has lightened the load, filled a financial gap, or perhaps put a smile on their and their family’s face, puts a smile on ours and feels like it tightens the bonds of our community. We hope the program continues to grow, becoming an integral way of impacting team members during times of hardship, just like they impact thousands of patients in their time of need.”

The program has covered the costs of a variety of expenses, including utility bills, transportation to and from work, vehicle repairs, rent and mortgage payments, food, clothing for children and more.

Kenneth’s Story

After his marriage ended following the loss of his six-week-old baby boy, Kenneth Dixon’s world and health fell apart. Beyond the mental and emotional struggle he was facing, Kenneth tore his ACL, leaving him unable to work as a patient transporter at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center. Once healed, he returned to the hospital as a patient sitter for a couple days a week. The part-time income, along with his social security disability check, kept food on the table and his bills paid. However, when his social security disability check stopped, Kenneth had a difficult time. He couldn’t pay his bills, including food and medical coverage, so he applied to the Circle of Compassion program for assistance.

Kenneth said he only cried three times in his life. “The first time was when my mother passed away; the second time was when my son died and the third time was when I found out the Circle of Compassion approved my application.” He continued, “I am happy to be alive. When I wake up in the morning, the rest is easy.”

To make a gift in support of the Circle of Compassion program, please visit give.hackensackmeridianhealth. org/circleofcompassion.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and over 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2019” list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine opened in 2018, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its third class of students in 2020 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###