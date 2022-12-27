Newswise — Edison, NJ – December 27, 2022 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving. AHP’s High Performers recognition has been awarded since 2013 and is presented to organizations in the top 25% in net fundraising revenue from the AHP Report on Giving. Net fundraising revenue is calculated by subtracting an organization’s total fundraising expenses from their gross production revenue.

“It is such an honor to again be recognized by AHP for our smart fundraising practices,” says Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “We take a very disciplined approach to tracking and obtaining a high ROI, ensuring that each expense is justified by its expected ROI and focusing on those that have the greatest short and long term return. Recognition of our efforts by such an important industry organization as AHP is validation that we are doing it right and transparently. We are so thankful to everyone who has entrusted us with their generosity and proudly wear this badge of honor.”

High Performers in the Overall category represent AHP's traditional criteria of the top 25% in net production revenue across all respondents in the 2022 Report on Giving (based on fiscal year 2021 numbers). In FY 2021, high performers raised more than $23.6 million in the U.S. and more than $20.1 million in Canada.

High Performers in the Healthcare System category represent organizations that reached the top 25% in net fundraising revenue out of all participating health care systems in the 2022 Report on Giving. In fiscal year 2021, these high performers raised more than $44.8 million in the U.S.

AHP’s Report on Giving is a publication produced for more than 35 years that shares information from AHP’s membership on their revenue and expense activities for each fiscal year. In the 2022 Report on Giving representing data from fiscal year 2021, AHP had 161 respondents from the U.S. and 22 respondents from Canada.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy was established in 1967 and represents nearly 4,500 development professionals at 1,900 nonprofit hospitals, medical centers, health systems and related facilities internationally. To learn more, visit www.ahp.org.

To learn more about how you can support the foundations of Hackensack Meridian Health, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/ donate.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/Donate for more information.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org.