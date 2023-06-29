Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 29, 2023 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation raised more than $5 million to support oncology care and services at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center and throughout the Hackensack Meridian Health network at its second annual Network Celebration, held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, June 24.

The celebratory event honored Rosemarie “Ro” J. Sorce, the first female chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Corporation Board and friend of the network, for her extraordinary contributions, generosity and service to Hackensack Meridian Health through the years. Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson – also the youngest female EGOT winner in history – was the special guest performer. In addition, in true MetLife fashion, a few New York Football Giants were among the crowd.

“We are so grateful for the support for our second annual Network Celebration, which will benefit oncology care, research and services at John Theurer Cancer Center and throughout Hackensack Meridian Health,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health. “The event helps us live our mission to transform healthcare in New Jersey and beyond. I was also thrilled to honor the fantastic Ro Sorce for her years of generosity and service to our organization.”

John Theurer Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a premier cancer center in New Jersey. In less than 25 years, John Theurer Cancer Center has become one of the most rapidly growing and prominent programs nationwide, with more than 1,200 team members collaborating in a highly subspecialized and multidisciplinary environment. More people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care each year than to any other facility in New Jersey.

“Our Network Celebration was a wonderful success, and I was so pleased to be joined by our closest network of supporters in the benefit of oncology care and services at Hackensack Meridian Health while paying tribute to Ro Sorce, our dear friend,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “Philanthropy has the transformational power to elicit positive change, especially in health care. Proceeds from our event will go far, impacting our patients, their families and friends today and in the future. We are beyond grateful to our leadership, trustees, sponsors, donors and guests for their continued support and dedication to the work that we do.”

“I was delighted to celebrate with our closest supporters and raise funds for oncology at Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation’s Network Celebration at MetLife Stadium," said Mark D. Schlesinger, M.D., chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and Network Celebration event chair. "It was a memorable evening and proceeds will go far in expanding oncology care and services throughout our impressive network.”

The Network Celebration was generously supported by Title Sponsors: Jersey Mike’s, The John Theurer Cancer Center and Physicians of RCCA - Regional Cancer Care Associates and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; Diamond Sponsors: Konica Minolta, Caryl and Jim Kourgelis, Inserra Supermarkets, Inc., Raymond James, TeamHealth and Ray Catena Motor Car; and Platinum Sponsors: Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc.; New York Football Giants, Inc.; North Jersey Brain & Spine Center, Hackensack University Medical Center Medical & Dental Staff, and Hackensack University Medical Center Executive Team and Chairs.

To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, visit GiveHMH.org. To donate to Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, visit GiveHMH.org/Donate.