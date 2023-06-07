Newswise — Edison, NJ – June 7, 2023 – On Saturday, June 24, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation will host its second annual Network Celebration, benefiting oncology care and services at Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center and throughout the Hackensack Meridian Health network at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The event will honor Rosemarie “Ro” J. Sorce, the first female chair of the Hackensack Meridian Health Corporation Board and dear friend of the network, for her extraordinary contributions, generosity, and service through the years. Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress and Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson – also the youngest female EGOT winner in history – will join as special guest performer.

“I am delighted to host our second annual Network Celebration to raise vital funds so that our patients have access to the most cutting-edge technology, compassionate care, oncology expertise, research and clinical trials,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “ I am also looking forward to honoring the incredible Ro Sorce, who holds our hospitals, team members and patients so near and dear to her heart, for her years of service to our organization. It will be a great event for all!”

John Theurer Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University, is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a premier cancer center in New Jersey. In less than 25 years, John Theurer Cancer Center has become one of the most rapidly growing and prominent programs nationwide, with more than 1,200 team members collaborating in a highly subspecialized and multidisciplinary environment. More people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care each year than to any other facility in New Jersey.



“We are so thrilled to celebrate our second annual Network Celebration with our dedicated leadership, team members and generous supporters to raise funds for oncology and pay tribute to our dear friend Ro Sorce for her years of service to our patients and hospitals,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “Philanthropy is vital to the important work being done across Hackensack Meridian Health, and we are so grateful to all of our donors for their support of our oncology programs. With their support, the sky's the limit and I know we can accomplish so much to benefit our patients and their families, today and in the future.”

“I am so excited to gather with our supporters, raise funds for oncology care and celebrate our network at MetLife Stadium this year," said Mark D. Schlesinger, M.D., chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and Network Celebration event chair. "This year’s Network Celebration will absolutely be one for the books!"

The black tie affair will feature a high-end menu and entertainment. The Network Celebration is generously supported by Title Sponsors: Regional Cancer Care Associates LLC and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Foundation; and Diamond Sponsors: Konica Minolta, Caryl and Jim Kourgelis, Inserra Supermarkets, Inc., Raymond James, TeamHealth and Ray Catena Motor Car.

To purchase tickets to the Network Celebration, or to sponsor the event, please visit GiveHMH.org/NetworkCelebration or contact Paige Cooper, operations specialist, Strategic Events, at 201-519-2446 or [email protected].

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2022-23. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center, and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, are ranked #1 in the state and top 20 in the Mid-Atlantic Region by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital Report. Additionally, their combined nephrology program ranks in the top 50 in the United States. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.

