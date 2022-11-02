Newswise — (November 1, 2022) Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network is proud to announce nine of its hospitals have been recognized as leaders in specialty care, the most in New Jersey, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The 2023 Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards™ recognize the top 10 percent of hospitals across the country in 17 specialty care areas including cardiac surgery, critical care, orthopedic surgery among others.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health we are committed to providing exceptional, compassionate, safe care to the patients and communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This year’s Healthgrades Awards and Ratings reflect our teams’ exceptional ability to meet the health care challenges of today and beyond, in addition to our tireless commitment to always keep getting better.”

Hackensack Meridian Health received 9 best 100 Hospital Awards for Specialty Care, the most of any health system in New Jersey.

Hackensack University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care in 2023

Hackensack University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention in 2023

Jersey Shore University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care in 2023

Jersey Shore University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for 4 Years in a row (2020-2023)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care in 2023

Jersey Shore University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery for 2 Years in a row (2022-2023)

JFK University Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care for 2 Years in a row (2022-2023)

Riverview Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Prostate Surgeries in 2023

Riverview Medical Center ranked one of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care in 2023

Hackensack Meridian Health’s network also received 62 Five-Star Speciality Care Ratings by speciality by Healthgrades, the most of any health system in New Jersey. 5 stars ratings mark clinical outcomes better than expected, based on performance. The network received 5 star rankings in specialities including knee replacement, coronary bypass surgery, bariatric surgery, vaginal delivery, c-section delivery, treatment of sepsis, treatment of stroke, treatment of heart failure, prostate removal surgery, GI bleed, bowel obstruction, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure, among others.

The network ranked in Healthgrades top 5% or 10% of hospitals nationwide in many specialty areas including:

Hackensack University Medical Center was named among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation by Healthgrades in patient safety and top 10% in the nation for overall cardiac services, cardiology services, coronary intervention, treatment of stroke and critical care.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center was named by Healthgrades among the top 5% of the nation in neurosciences, cranial neurosurgery, and the treatment of stroke. Healthgrades also named Jersey Shore among the top 10% of health institutions nationwide for cardiac services, cardiology, cardiac surgery, and critical care.

JFK University Medical Center was named by Healthgrades among the top 5% nationwide in neurosciences, treatment of stroke and bariatric surgery.

Bayshore Medical Center was named by Healthgrades in the top 10% of the nation in critical care.

Riverview Medical Center was named by Healthgrades among the top 5% of institutions nationwide in overall GI services and GI medical treatment and the top 10% nationwide in prostate surgery and gastrointestinal surgery.

Pascack Valley Medical Center and Mountainside Medical Center were also ranked by Healthgrades among the top 10% for bariatric surgery.

Raritan Bay Medical Center was ranked by Healthgrades among the top 10% nationwide in coronary intervention procedures.

Ocean University Medical Center was ranked in the top 10% nationwide for patient safety.

Hackensack Meridian Health received 24 Healthgrades Excellence Awards for various specialities including: cardiac care, cardiac surgery, coronary intervention, stroke care, critical care, neuroscience, cranial neurosurgery, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, bariatric surgery, and prostate surgery.

Healthgrades recent specialty rankings echo similar accolades from US News & World Report, where Hackensack Meridian Health had more U.S. News-ranked hospitals than any other health system in New Jersey, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospital rankings. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Hospitals earned top rankings for the second year in a row in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospitals Report. Hackensack University Medical Center is Nationally-Ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four Specialties, more than any other hospital in New Jersey and JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute ranks among the nation’s best by US News & World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, being named to Becker’s Healthcare’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018” list and Hackensack Meridian Health ranked #4 overall on the 2022 DiversityInc Top Hospitals and Health Systems list for its extensive initiatives to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

The following Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals recognized by Healthgrades includes:

Bayshore Medical Center:

Critical Care Excellence Award™ (2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 3 Years in a Row (2021-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 3 Years in a Row (2021-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Diabetic Emergencies in 2023

Hackensack University Medical Center:

America's 100 Best Cardiac Care™ (2023)

America's 100 Best Coronary Intervention™ (2023)

Critical Care Excellence Award™ (2023)

Stroke Care Excellence Award™ (2023)

Jersey Shore University Medical Center:

America's 100 Best Cardiac Care™ (2023)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care™ (2023)

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Surgery™ (2022-2023)

America's 100 Best Stroke Care™ (2021-2023)

Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023)

Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award™ (2022-2023)

Critical Care Excellence Award™ (2023)

Neurosciences Excellence Award™ (2021-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Bypass Surgery in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 6 Years in a Row (2018-2023)

JFK University Medical Center:

America's 100 Best Stroke Care™ (2021-2023)

Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ (2021-2023)

Neurosciences Excellence Award™ (2022-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Vaginal Delivery for 7 Years in a Row (2016-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 6 Years in a Row (2018-2023)

Mountainside Medical Center:

Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)

Pascack Valley Medical Center:

Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Overall Bariatric Surgery in 2023

Raritan Bay Medical Center:

Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ (2021, 2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Coronary Interventional Procedures in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Attack in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Pacemaker Procedures for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

Riverview Medical Center:

America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care™ (2023)

America's 100 Best Prostate Surgery™ (2023)

Gastrointestinal Surgery Excellence Award™ (2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart Failure for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Prostate Removal Surgery in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Bowel Obstruction in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Respiratory Failure in 2023

Five-Star Recipient for C-Section Delivery for 7 Years in a Row (2016-2022)

Ocean University Medical Center:

Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023)

In addition, the following network hospitals received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™: Bayshore Medical Center (2014-2022); Hackensack University Medical Center (20212-2022); and Ocean University Medical Center (2017-2022). This is in recognition of hospitals in the top 10% in the nation for patient safety, with the lowest occurrences of 14 preventable patient safety events.

Healthgrades assessed patient mortality and complication rates for the most 33 common procedures and conditions at 4,500 hospitals across the country. The results help patients make informed decisions about the best hospital to receive specialized care.

