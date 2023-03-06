Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce it is investing $14 million dollars at JFK University Medical Center to expand access to state-of-the-art oncology services.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to using every available resource to fight cancer and ensure that our patients, clinical staff, and frontline teams have access to best-in-class, award-winning care in their own backyard,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, chief executive officer, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“Our investment in JFK University Medical Center will strengthen patient access to specialized oncology services and meet their future healthcare needs,” said Todd Way, president, central market, Hackensack Meridian Health.

The new state-of-the-art oncology facility at JFK University Medical Center will be located in a separate building across the street from the main hospital at 80 James Street. The four-story cancer facility will be designed to enhance the patient experience, along with having access to nationally recognized specialists as well as the latest technologies.

“JFK’s oncology expansion will allow patients in our community to receive comprehensive oncology services within a seamless continuum of care, close to home. Patients will not have to travel out of state or the local community to receive access to the latest clinical trials and advanced treatments,” said Amie Thornton, president, chief hospital executive, JFK University Medical Center.

“This new expansion will double the size of the existing infusion capabilities currently offered to our patients,” said Joseph Landolfi, D.O., CPE, chief medical officer, JFK University Medical Center.

In addition, JFK University Medical Center’s main campus (65 James St), will offer intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT), Gamma Knife Radiosurgery and Gynecologic Brachytherapy. The completion of the project is expected in the first quarter of 2024.