Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce Frank J. Citara has been named Chief Hospital Executive of Ocean University Medical Center, reporting directly to the regional president, southern market. Since 2018, Citara has served as president, chief hospital executive of Bayshore Medical Center.

In his new role, Citara will be responsible for all aspects of inpatient, outpatient, emergency and community services for the hospital, and will continue to build upon the tremendous growth and momentum that the medical center has seen over the past few years.

During his tenure at Bayshore Medical Center, Citara led significant improvements, including advancing and elevating patient experience, improving reputation and quality scores, and fostering high team member engagement. He spearheaded the new 32,000 square foot Emergency Care Center project and worked to expand surgical capabilities at the hospital, including a new robotic program and state-of-the-art mammography equipment, MRI and CT scan technologies. In addition, Citara drove the expansion of cardiac service capabilities, led the renovation and rebuilding of the north tower and increased physician recruitment. His leadership also drove the recent financial improvements at the hospital.

Prior to his role as president, chief hospital executive of Bayshore Medical Center, Citara served as director of operations for Bayshore Medical Center. He began his career at UBS Financial Services and joined the network in 2009 as perioperative services manager, business and operations here at OUMC.

Citara has a bachelor of science degree in business management from St. John’s University and an MBA from Drexel University. He serves on the Manalapan Township Board of Health and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.