Newswise — MONTCLAIR, NJ – On March 30, 2022, the YMCA of Montclair opened two new dedicated spaces for lactation and infant feeding at their Park Street facility. Nursing mothers and parents in need of a quiet, dedicated space to feed their children will now be able to visit the lactation rooms, adjacent to the women’s locker rooms. The lactation rooms have been generously sponsored by Mountainside Medical Center.

“Our Park Street YMCA welcomes more and more families for programming, swim lessons, or a work-out while taking advantage of our Child Watch drop-in childcare. We are so pleased to be able to offer this space to new mothers and feeding parents,” says Family Director Sara Blondina.

Each room contains a rocking chair, a changing table, and an inviting atmosphere.

“The hospital is committed to the healthcare needs of our community, both in and outside of the hospital setting. Collaboration with community partners like the YMCA allows us to understand and advance the well-being of our community,” says Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center, “We are happy to support the YMCA’s initiative to provide new parents a safe, clean space to feed their infant.”

“One of the main tenants of our strategic plan is to create a welcoming and inclusive environment while meeting the changing needs of families,” says Buddy Evans, President and CEO of the YMCA of Montclair. “We believe that supporting families is a critical part of our mission, and I hope by providing this space we are better able to support parents and their children.”

###

ABOUT THE YMCA OF MONTCLAIR Established in 1891, the YMCA of Montclair welcomes all. We are a nonprofit that strengthens individuals, families, and community by developing spirit, mind, and body. Working locally, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. Serving Bloomfield, Bloomingdale, Clifton, Cedar Grove, Glen Ridge, Haskell, Montclair, Verona, and West Milford. For more information, please visit montclairymca.org.

ABOUT MOUNTAINSIDE MEDICAL CENTER Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The medical center provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the medical center that focuses on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke, and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.