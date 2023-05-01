Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (May 1, 2023) – Certified Nurse Midwives, Batsheva L. “Eva” Bane, MSN, CNM, RNC, CBC, and Sarah Wroclawski, CNM, RN, WHNP-BC, have joined Mountainside Medical Group, adding midwifery services to the medical group’s specialty Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) team. Licensed midwives provide a holistic approach to care for pregnancy, birthing and general wellness services that meet patients’ physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and cultural needs.

“We are proud to welcome these highly skilled healthcare professionals to our team,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “Our organization is committed to bringing specialists to our area that serve the needs of our growing and everchanging community. The addition of midwifery services helps enhance access to unmatched, individualized healthcare for women in the Montclair area.”

Bane received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from New Jersey City University, in Jersey City, New Jersey and later completed her Master of Science in Nursing in Nurse-Midwifery at Frontier Nursing University, in Hyden, Kentucky. She is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

“My goal is to work with patients and their family to optimize the patient’s health throughout their reproductive years, pregnancy and beyond,” shares Bane. “There is no greater gift than working with patients to help them achieve their family planning and birth goals, in an individualized and supportive way.”

Wroclawski completed her Bachelor of Science in Biology at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, MA, and her Master of Science in Nursing at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA. She then completed a Post Masters Certification in Nurse Midwifery at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Wroclawski is board-certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board. She also holds certifications as a women’s health nurse practitioner.

“My care philosophy is to provide excellent, holistic and patient-centered care to women throughout their lifespan,” states Wroclawski. “I chose to pursue medicine because I wanted a career where I could bridge my desire to care for people in vulnerable situations with a love of learning about the intricacies of health.”

Bane and Wroclawski are currently accepting new patients needing general wellness services and pregnancy care at their temporary location at 1027 Pompton Avenue, in Cedar Grove before moving to a new location in Montclair. Additionally, both certified nurse midwives will be offering birthing support services at Mountainside Medical Center, located at One Bay Avenue in Montclair. To request an appointment or to learn more, please visit mountainsidemedicalgroup.com/services/midwifery or call 973-341-3434.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

