Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (July 24, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Muqdad Hasan, M.D. has joined the practice in the field of endocrinology.

Dr. Hasan is a highly skilled physician certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is dedicated to providing exceptional care to his patients, treating each individual as if they were a member of his own family. He believes in the importance of patient education and strives to provide explanations about their medical conditions and available treatment options. “My primary objective as an endocrinologist is to take control of their health to improve their quality of life,” states Dr. Hasan. His passion for endocrinology stems from his recognition of the profound impact that biochemistry, cell biology, and genetics have on his patients’ well-being.

“We are happy to welcome Dr. Hasan to Mountainside Medical Group,” said Tim O’Brien, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “His arrival not only expands our team of specialists, but also brings necessary expertise to the community we serve.”

Dr. Hasan received his medical degree from Al-Naharain University College of Medicine, in Baghdad, Iraq. He then later completed his Endocrinology fellowship at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. His residency was completed at New York Medical College.

Dr. Hasan is accepting new patients at Mountainside Medical Group located at 311 Bay Avenue Suite 300B in Glen Ridge, NJ. Schedule your appointment online or call 973-798-4777. Both virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery, and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

