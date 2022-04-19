Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (April 19, 2022) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Randolph Sanchez, M.D., has joined the practice, adding rheumatology to the medical group’s specialty offerings.

Randolph Sanchez, M.D., treats a variety of autoimmune diseases in adult patients that can affect the bones, joints, and muscles, causing pain, swelling and deformity. Dr. Sanchez strives to deliver patient- centered care, where decisions are made jointly after considering a patient’s personal lifestyle and experience. “My goal is to focus on the care of the person, not just the disease,” Dr. Sanchez explains. “A disease should not define a person. Focusing on my patient’s needs in the context of their disease will often lead to the best outcomes.”

The well-being of others and advocating for his patients is at the heart of Dr. Sanchez’s love for medicine. “Like most healthcare providers, I was drawn to medicine because I find my purpose in caring for others.” Dr. Sanchez shares. “My initial love for internal medicine allowed me the foundation to explore specialization. I did not choose rheumatology – the specialty chose me. We are in what I call the ‘Renaissance of Rheumatology.’ The field is evolving with revolutionary treatments, and I am humbled to serve the community in this specialty.”

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sanchez to Mountainside,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “We are committed to adding physicians to our medical group who treat the ‘whole person’ and provide total care in our community.”

Dr. Sanchez received his medical degree from Ibero-American University (UNIBE) in the Dominican Republic. He completed his internal medicine residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn, NY. He is fellowship trained in rheumatology from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. His special interests include lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Outside of medical practice, Dr. Sanchez enjoys live music in a variety of genres and playing the guitar. He is a self-professed “foodie,” and welcomes recommendations for new restaurants or recipes to cook at home.

Dr. Sanchez will see patients in the Mountainside Medical Office Building located at 311 Bay Avenue in Glen Ridge. New patients are welcome and may visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com to make an appointment or call 973-78-4777. Virtual care and in-person visits are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###