Newswise — Montclair, NJ - (July 18, 2023) – Mountainside Medical Group has announced that Youssef Hannallah. M.D. has joined the practice in the field of internal medicine.

Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Hannallah has extensive experience in internal medicine, emergency care and pediatric medicine. He believes building relationships with his patients and the community he serves allows him to provide high-quality care. “My goal is to provide excellent, holistic, patient-centered care to my patients, throughout their lifespan,” states Dr. Hannallah.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Hannallah to Mountainside Medical Group,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer. “Our commitment is to the community and by expanding our physician network, we are better equipped to provide the highest level of quality care to residents in the area.”

Dr. Hannallah received his medical degree from the College of Medicine in Asyut, Egypt. He then completed his residency training at University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark, New Jersey. He holds certifications in Narcotic related care from both the DEA, as well as New Jersey CDS. He is also a Certified Medical Examiner for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. He is fluent in Arabic and English.

Dr. Hannallah is accepting new patients at Mountainside Immedicenter located at 1355 Broad Street in Clifton, NJ. Visit http://www.Immedicenter.com to make an appointment or call 973-778-5566. Virtual care, in-person visits, and walk-in appointments are available.

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group

The Mountainside Medical Group is a network of physicians specializing in primary care, OB/GYN, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, colorectal surgery and rheumatology created by Mountainside Medical Center. We believe people who establish a personal relationship with their doctors experience better health and quality of life. Start well and stay well with Mountainside Medical Group. Offices are located in Montclair, Bloomfield, Caldwell, Glen Ridge, Montville, Nutley, Clifton, Verona, West Caldwell, and Woodland Park. For more information, visit www.mountainsidemedicalgroup.com

About Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients access to innovative and effective treatment in specialized centers within the hospital focused on radiology, women’s health, oncology, surgery, bariatrics, neurosciences, stroke, and cardiovascular services. Mountainside is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and The NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency and elective cardiac angioplasty and emergency neuroendovascular procedures. To learn more about Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###