Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center recertified by National MS Society as Comprehensive MS Care Center, including doctors who also serve JFK University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center also recognized by National MS Society as Comprehensive MS Care Center

Newswise — Edison, NJ (November 15, 2023) - Hackensack Meridian’s Neuroscience Institute is proud to announce the recertification of its Center for Multiple Sclerosis and Related disease at Hackensack University Medical Center as a Center for Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. The renewal of the national certification also recognizes HUMC neurologists also practice out of JFK University Medical Center, making similar services available in Edison.

The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Center for Multiple Sclerosis is also nationally recognized by the National MS Society as a Comprehensive MS Center, renewing its certification earlier this year.

While the search for a cure for multiple sclerosis (MS) continues, effective strategies can help modify or slow the disease’s progression, treat relapses (also called attacks or exacerbations), improve symptoms and function, and address emotional health.

“As a Comprehensive MS Center, the Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute, isn’t just treating one aspect of a person’s MS diagnosis, but working collaboratively across disciplines to treat the whole patient,” said Florian Thomas, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Neuroscience Institute & Department of Neurology at Hackensack University Medical Center and Founding Chair and Professor of Neurology and Associate Dean for Faculty Advancement at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “MS impacts many aspects of a patient’s life. By working with colleagues across our network, our MS Centers offer convenient and complete care for all aspects of our patient’s MS diagnosis.”

An accurate diagnosis of MS is the first step and clinicians at Centers across our network are skilled in ruling out conditions that mimic MS and confirming the disease. Once a diagnosis is confirmed, symptom management is important. By offering care for symptoms such as bladder, bowel and sexual dysfunction, botox injections and intrathecal baclofen therapy pump for spasticity, rehabilitative assessments and care for physical or cognitive impairment, headache management, infusion therapy, pain management, specialty sleep services, speech therapy, swallow therapy and vision services.

“The Center for Multiple Sclerosis and Related Diseases at Hackensack University Medical Center has been treating patients with this collaborative model for seven years. This recertification further recognizes the success of this model” said Krupa Pandey, M.D., Associate Professor of Neurology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, and Director of the MS Center at Hackensack University Medical Center and Clinical Research for Neurosciences at Hackensack University Medical Center . “MS is a complex disease, and symptoms are not the same patient to patient. Since the inception of the Center, we have continued to expand the research division and addition of clinicians such as psychologists trained in adjustment to the diagnosis, neuro-ophthalmologists to recognize the impact of MS on the eyes and neuro-rehabilitative care to improve or maintain day to day functioning.”

In January, the MS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center was certified as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program.

“I’m so incredibly proud of our center’s team and the care we provide our patients,” said David Duncan, M.D. FAAN MSCS, Program Director of the MS Center at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “In three short years we have expanded into a dynamic comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Program which focuses on all the aspects of treating and managing multiple sclerosis. Patients are extremely impressed with our centers ‘all under one roof’ design which allows us to evaluate and treat patients in one location thanks to our “on site” exam and procedure rooms, infusion center, gait lab and adjacent state of the art 3T MRI. We are also in the final stages of plans of adding Neuro-urology for quick assessment of any MS related bladder complaints as well as cognitive testing all within the center. We work to make the whole process easy for patients by providing assistance with appointments and scheduling to help patients accomplish multiple consultations in one visit.”

Both centers provide patients access to the latest in emerging therapies available through our numerous clinical trials and research.

The MS Society says the model of comprehensive MS care best treats the patient as whole. It involves the expertise of many different healthcare professionals — each contributing in a unique way to the management of the disease and the symptoms it can cause. Coordinating the efforts of health professionals trained to treat MS from various disciplines provides patients with neurological and nursing care, individual and family counseling and education, physical, occupational, and speech therapies, and social services. An interdisciplinary approach to MS care facilitates coordination of services and continuity of care, while avoiding duplication and fragmentation for the patient and family. Comprehensive care embraces a philosophy of empowerment – the person with MS is an active participant in planning and implementing healthcare and self-care activities. He or she is a consultant to the team, which is important because MS, like all chronic illnesses, will last a lifetime.

This formal recognition honors the Centers’ ongoing commitment to high-quality MS care. The Comprehensive MS Care Center distinction is appointed by a national committee, and the organization must demonstrate coordinated, multi-disciplinary care for MS. To receive this recognition, Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute specialists have continually demonstrated a wealth of knowledge, experience, and the important attention to detail necessary in treating people living with MS.

“I am proud that the MS Society recognized the significant benefit our Neuroscience Institute’s comprehensive strategy has for patients,” said Maria Coello, vice president of Care Transformation Services including Neurosciences, Hackensack Meridian Health. “It is further recognition of our doctors, team members and staff’s commitment to allowing MS patients to live full and complete lives, by caring for the whole person, not just the neurological symptoms of the disease.”

For more information, visit Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute here. To learn more about MS and the National MS Society, visit www.nationalMSsociety.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute

The Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute, dedicated to providing comprehensive care for patients with neurological disorders across the state of New Jersey and beyond. The Institute is comprised of the comprehensive neurological staff at Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and JFK University Medical Center with a focus on conditions like brain and spine tumors, Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and other movement disorders, stroke, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and neuromuscular diseases like multiple sclerosis.

The Neuroscience Institute at HMH’s three academic medical centers have earned national recognition from US News & World Report for Stroke Care, and Hackensack University Medical Center is ranked No. 22 in the nation for neurology and neurosurgery. Each academic medical center has earned the Comprehensive Stroke Center designation from the Joint Commission, and the Institute includes Centers of Excellence in ALS, Memory Loss and Brain Health, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, and Cranial Surgery. The Institute has earned additional national recognitions for excellence from Healthgrades, the Joint Commission, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The Neuroscience Institute boasts state of the art neurological and neurosurgical technology including High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Quicktome brain mapping and Surgical Theater augmented reality for brain surgery, the only sites in New Jersey offering these services. The Neuroscience Institute now offers ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® with Synaptive MRI, allowing for the non-invasive treatment of brain tumors, the first in the world to offer this technology pairing.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, facilitates professional education, collaborates with MS organizations around the world, and provides services designed to help people with MS and their families move their lives forward. Learn more at www.nationalMSsoicety.org.