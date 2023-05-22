Newswise — The nursing team at Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s have been honored with the Lotus Recognition Award from the Watson Caring Science Institute. This recognition was created to celebrate real-life examples of the values, philosophy, and human caring theory guided by Watson’s Caring Science and reflects the organization's caring-healing culture for team members, patients, and communities.

Watson Caring Science Institute is an international non-profit 501C(3) organization that advances the unitary philosophies, theories and practices of 'Caring Science’, developed by the renowned Jean Watson, Ph.D., RN, AHN-BC, FAAN, LL (AAN). Caring Science is a transdisciplinary approach that incorporates the art and science of nursing and includes concepts from the fields of philosophy, ethics, ecology and mind-body-spirit medicine. The Lotus award was presented to the nursing team at Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Centers during a ceremony held recently.

The recognition focused on both hospitals' exemplary commitment to Watson's Caring Science culture and the 10 Caritas Processes®, which were exhibited through modalities as an integral part of patient care and healing. Available modalities include acupressure, aromatherapy, breathwork, guided imagery, hand massage, music, reflexology, Reiki, reflective listening, therapeutic environment, and yoga.

“We are honored to receive the prestigious Lotus recognition that spotlights our incredible nursing team,” said Jane O’Rouke, chief nursing officer, Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s.”

“I am so proud of our nursing team at both Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s for being the 4th and 5th in the nation to receive the Lotus award,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president, chief hospital executive, Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Center’s. “This honor is a true testament to the dedication and compassion our nursing team provides each day.”