Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is proud to announce that Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center achieved a Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the fifth consecutive time. The distinguished Magnet® Recognition Program® is recognized as the gold standard of nursing excellence, with just 9.4% of hospitals in the United States receiving this designation.

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to transforming the way healthcare is delivered, and our nurses are integral in our mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality care to the communities we serve,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This Magnet® designation is an outstanding achievement for Old Bridge and Raritan Bay Medical Centers, and I congratulate our world-class team members who continue to elevate the standard of care for our patients each day.”

The Magnet® Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations that meet arduous standards for nursing excellence. The program focuses on advancing three goals within each Magnet® organization: promoting quality in a setting that supports professional practice; identifying excellence in the delivery of nursing services to patients; and disseminating “best practices” in nursing services.

“Our nurses are essential in enhancing the patient experience, improving patient outcomes, and delivering excellent, compassionate care,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president and chief hospital executive, Raritan Bay Medical Center and Old Bridge Medical Center. “The dedication, expertise, and commitment of our team members is unparalleled and ensures that every patient receives the care and support they need throughout their healthcare journey.”

Research demonstrates that Magnet® recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities. This includes:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates

Higher job satisfaction among nurses

Lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions

“Hackensack Meridian Health is committed to setting a high standard of care in New Jersey and beyond, and our nurses continue to set a high bar,” said Regina Foley, Ph.D., MBA, RN, executive vice president, chief nursing executive and chief clinical transformation & integration officer of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This recognition underscores our incredible nursing team’s dedication to the patients and communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to deliver excellent care.”

To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that demands widespread participation from leadership and team members. This process includes an electronic application, a written document, a virtual or on-site visit, and a review by the Commission on Magnet® Recognition. Health care organizations reapply for Magnet® recognition every four years based on adherence to Magnet® concepts and demonstrated improvements in patient care and quality. An organization reapplying for Magnet® recognition must provide documented evidence to demonstrate how team members sustained and improved Magnet® concepts, performance and quality over the four-year period since the organization received its most recent recognition.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The network has 18 hospitals and more than 500 patient care locations, which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers, physician practice locations, and a fitness and wellness center. With more than 35,000 team members and 7,000 physicians, Hackensack Meridian Health is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy and committed to the health and well-being of communities throughout New Jersey.

The network’s notable distinctions include having the only #1 ranked adult and children's hospitals in New Jersey, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, 2023-24. Hackensack University Medical Center is nationally-ranked by U.S. News & World Report in six specialties. To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

About ANCC’s Magnet® Recognition Program®

The Magnet® Recognition Program® — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet® Recognition Program® serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursecredentialing.org/magnet.