Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN) Silver Beacon Award for Excellence.

“We are honored to achieve this recognition from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses,” said Jane O’Rourke, chief nursing officer, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. “This award is a true testament to the dedication and hard work our nurses put in every day.”

The Beacon Award for Excellence — a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and healthy work environments — recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN’s six Healthy Work Environment Standards. Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with a gold, silver or bronze designation meet national criteria consistent with Magnet® Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.

The silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence earned by ICU at Old Bridge Medical Center signifies an effective approach to policies, procedures and processes that includes engagement of staff and key stakeholders. The unit has evaluation and improvement strategies in place and good performance measures when compared to relevant benchmarks.

