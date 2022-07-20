Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center unveils its brand-new digital patient information boards. These new digital patient information boards are located in the recently expanded state-of-the-art Emergency Department’s 25 patient rooms. Old Bridge Medical Center is the first hospital within the Hackensack Meridian Health network to have this technology.

“At Old Bridge Medical Center, our focus is to provide the best healthcare experience possible,” said Patricia Carroll, FACHE, president, chief hospital executive. “These brand-new digital patient information boards will make it easier for our emergency room patients every step of the way.”

The new digital patient information boards will continue to serve every patient that comes through the emergency department by delivering the highest quality of care, in a digital format. These new boards feature:

The patient’s care team

The medications the patient is taking

Vital signs

Lab/Imaging status

A writeable screen to write any messages needed.

“These new boards make it easier for both the patients and our care team to view the status of the diagnostics,” said Dr. Michael Eagan, director, Emergency Services, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center.