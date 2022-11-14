Newswise — Westwood, NJ - (November 14, 2022) – Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center has added Excelsius GPS® to the hospital’s robotic-assisted surgery program, giving patients a minimally invasive option for complex spine surgeries. Orthopedic surgeons Rafael Levin, M.D. and Evan Baird, M.D. completed the hospital’s first procedure using the new robot on October 19

Excelsius GPS® is designed to improve safety and accuracy within the operating room. Controlled by a surgeon, the robotic navigation platform is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery. The robot’s instruments allow surgeons to operate using smaller incisions and with greater reach during surgery.

“The robot allows us to have a higher level of precision,” said Dr. Levin. “The procedure is minimally-invasive, and patients generally experience less pain post-surgery, have a quicker recovery and a shorter length of stay in the hospital.”

“We are excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our community hospital and provide patients with innovative options to improve their wellbeing,” said Emily Holliman, CEO of Pascack Valley Medical Center. “The hospital has been performing robotic-assisted surgeries since 2018, and the addition of the Excelsius GPS® gives our community access to high-quality care closer to home.”

In addition to the the Excelsius GPS®, Pascack Valley Medical Center’s robotic-assisted surgery program includes the Senhance® Surgical System, the Mako® Robotic Surgical System, and the da Vinci System. Innovative surgical robotics technology enables Pascack Valley Medical Center surgeons to provide personalized surgical experiences in knee and hip replacement, gynecology, bariatric surgery, general surgery and spine surgery.

About Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center is a 128-bed, full-service, acute-care community hospital, located in Westwood, NJ providing a caliber of care consistent with Hackensack Meridian Health’s world-class standard. The state-of-the-art facility features a brand-new Emergency Department, state-of-the-art maternity center, a women’s imaging center, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, center for joint replacement, wound care center, and an intensive/critical care unit. The hospital is the only hospital in Bergen County with all private rooms at no additional cost to the patient. Find the kind of care you’ve been looking for at Pascack Valley Medical Center. For more, please visit www.PascackMedicalCenter.com

